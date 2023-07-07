You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Three people injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

July 7, 2023

WELLFLEET – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Wellfleet. It happened sometime after  11 AM Friday on Route 6 by Maurice’s Campground not far from the Eastham town line. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. An Eastham ambulance assisted in patient transport. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area.

