WELLFLEET – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Wellfleet. It happened sometime after 11 AM Friday on Route 6 by Maurice’s Campground not far from the Eastham town line. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. An Eastham ambulance assisted in patient transport. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area.
Three people injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
July 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
