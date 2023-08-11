HARWICH – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The collision happened sometime after 3 PM westbound by Route 137 (Exit 85). None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.
Three people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
August 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
