Three people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

August 11, 2023

HARWICH – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The collision happened sometime after 3 PM westbound by Route 137 (Exit 85). None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.

