Three rescued after boat runs aground in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department rescued three people after their boat ran aground this morning.

At approximately 7:30 AM Wednesday, the Plymouth Fire Department was informed by the Plymouth Emergency Communications Center following a 911 call reporting a sailboat that appeared to be in distress and in danger of running aground in the area of 92 Center Hill Road.

Prior to firefighters’ arrival, neighbors in the area, including Ret. Plymouth Fire Battalion Chief Michael Roy, put on wetsuits and attempted to assist the stranded sailors.

Upon arrival, Plymouth firefighters observed that the sailboat had run aground and was lodged approximately 75-100 feet offshore. Firefighters entered the water in survival gear and made their way toward the vessel.

The vessel’s crew, two men and a woman, were still aboard and uninjured. Plymouth Fire assisted the crew off the boat and safely escorted them to land. The three individuals were transported via Brewster Ambulance to an area hospital to be evaluated for possible exposure to the elements.

The vessel, believed to be a 40-foot sailboat, had departed from Boston yesterday and was headed to Florida.

The Plymouth Harbormaster, U.S. Coast Guard and Plymouth Police Department assisted Plymouth Fire during the rescue.