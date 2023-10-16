YARMOUTH – At about 11:30 AM Monday morning there was a three-vehicle crash one at Willow Street at the westbound off ramp from Route 6 exit 72. One party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police were assisted at the scene by the Mass State Police.
Three-vehicle crash injures one in Yarmouth
October 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
