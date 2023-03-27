YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 9 AM Monday there was a 3 vehicle crash on Route 6A at Playground Lane in Yarmouth Port. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Three vehicle crash on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
March 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Rt. 151 Closures in Mashpee Start April 3
- Route 6A Sewer Improvements Planned in Barnstable
- ‘Second Summer’ Growing, but Workforce Still a Challenge
- Falmouth to Hold Clothing and Textile Collection Event
- Nomination Papers Now Available for Barnstable Town Offices
- AAA Study Warns Of Dangers Of Drowsy Driving
- Local Education Projects Get Cape Cod 5 Foundation Awards
- Bill Would Extend Food Aid, School Meals, To-Go Cocktails
- All-Way Stop To Be Installed In Hyannis Intersection
- Environmental Film Series To Be Held In Provincetown On Earth Day Weekend
- Cape Cod Technology Council Announces New Executive Director
- Voters Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans for Take-Out
- School Resource Officers Receive Training On Youth Mental Health