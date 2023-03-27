You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three vehicle crash on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

Three vehicle crash on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

March 27, 2023



YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 9 AM Monday there was a 3 vehicle crash on Route 6A at Playground Lane in Yarmouth Port. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

