BARNSTABLE – A two vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 westbound before Route 132 (Exit 68) just before 5 PM Saturday. Three people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Two vehicle crash reported on Route 6 westbound before Route 132
March 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
