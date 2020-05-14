BOURNE – Three vehicles collided in Bourne around 12:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened westbound on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Bourne Scenic Park. At least one person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police.
Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne
May 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
