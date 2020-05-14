You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne

May 14, 2020

BOURNE – Three vehicles collided in Bourne around 12:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened westbound on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Bourne Scenic Park. At least one person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police.

