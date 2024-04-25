HYANNIS – Barnstable Police reported a three-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Independence Drive in Hyannis about 10:45 AM Thursday. Hyannis EMTs were called to evaluate victims but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicles could be towed from the intersection.
Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis
April 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
