Tisbury man facing cocaine charges

TISBURY – From Tisbury Police: On Friday, March 31, 2023, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department, Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force and MA State Police K9 Unit executed search warrants at residences on Lake Street in Tisbury and Pilgrim Road in Edgartown. A third search warrant was executed on a Honda Ridgeline after a motor vehicle stop in Tisbury.

The warrants were issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and evidence of cocaine distribution.

As a result of the searches, officers located and seized approximately 30 grams of suspected cocaine and $41,726 in US currency believed to be earned from drug sales.

As a result of this investigation, Richard A. Anderson, 44, of Tisbury, was placed under arrest for Trafficking in cocaine (18 to 36 grams).

Mr. Anderson was released on $1,500 bail and he is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, April 7th, 2023 in the Edgartown District Court.

We would like to thank the DEA Cape Cod Resident Office for assistance with this investigation.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.