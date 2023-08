TISBURY – The Tisbury Police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the operator of the vehicle above in regard to a reckless operation incident resulting in roadway defacement. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us via this Facebook account, our station phone (508-696-4240 x607) or submit an anonymous tip at www.tisburypolice.org/tips

Editor’s note: The vehicle appears to be a GMC pickup with no bed.