Tisbury Police seeking pickup truck for apparent hit and run

October 16, 2020


TISBURY – Tisbury Police are looking to identify the truck seen driving by just prior to the crashing sound in the video above. The mirror in the photos below was part of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-696-4240 or 508-693-1212.

