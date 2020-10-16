TISBURY – Tisbury Police are looking to identify the truck seen driving by just prior to the crashing sound in the video above. The mirror in the photos below was part of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-696-4240 or 508-693-1212.
Tisbury Police seeking pickup truck for apparent hit and run
October 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
