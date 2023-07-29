You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler rushed to hospital after reported near drowning in Harwich

Toddler rushed to hospital after reported near drowning in Harwich

July 29, 2023

HARWICH – A toddler was reportedly pulled from a pool and revived after nearly drowning in Harwich. Rescuers were called to a residence on Oliver Snow Road about 3:30 PM. The victim was reported conscious and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

