HARWICH – A toddler was reportedly pulled from a pool and revived after nearly drowning in Harwich. Rescuers were called to a residence on Oliver Snow Road about 3:30 PM. The victim was reported conscious and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Toddler rushed to hospital after reported near drowning in Harwich
July 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
