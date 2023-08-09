Tornado confirmed on Cape Cod in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – In addition to the EF-1 tornado that hit Massapoisett, the National Weather Service is confirming a second tornado touched down in Marston Mills:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
705 PM EDT Tue Aug 8 2023
…NWS Damage Survey for 08/08/23 Tornado Event in Barnstable
Massachusetts…
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph
Path Length /statute/: 1.1 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 650 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 08/08/2023
Start Time: 11:52 AM EDT
Start Location: Evergreen Drive
Start Lat/Lon: 41.67508/-70.39170
End Date: 08/08/2023
End Time: 11:56 AM EDT
End Location: Joe Thompson Road
End Lat/Lon: 41.68204/-70.37205
A small EF-0 tornado touched down in the town of Barnstable, near the village of Marstons Mills, at 11:52 AM. The storm tracked ENE from Evergreen Drive for approximately four minutes before lifting over Joe Thompson Road, at approximately 11:56 AM. The primary damage indicators were an uprooted hardwood tree and a downed electrical pole, supplemented by strewn debris inclusive of smaller trees, fence posts, and branches. The damage was most concentrated near the center of the track at the intersection of Race Lane and Osterville-West Barnstable Road. Witnesses described a chaotic event, observing airborne fence posts and branches.
We would like to extend special thanks to the Barnstable Police Department who assisted in guiding our survey team through the areas of most significant damage.
