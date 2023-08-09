Tornado confirmed on Cape Cod in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – In addition to the EF-1 tornado that hit Massapoisett, the National Weather Service is confirming a second tornado touched down in Marston Mills:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

705 PM EDT Tue Aug 8 2023

…NWS Damage Survey for 08/08/23 Tornado Event in Barnstable

Massachusetts…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.1 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 650 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 08/08/2023

Start Time: 11:52 AM EDT

Start Location: Evergreen Drive

Start Lat/Lon: 41.67508/-70.39170

End Date: 08/08/2023

End Time: 11:56 AM EDT

End Location: Joe Thompson Road

End Lat/Lon: 41.68204/-70.37205

A small EF-0 tornado touched down in the town of Barnstable, near the village of Marstons Mills, at 11:52 AM. The storm tracked ENE from Evergreen Drive for approximately four minutes before lifting over Joe Thompson Road, at approximately 11:56 AM. The primary damage indicators were an uprooted hardwood tree and a downed electrical pole, supplemented by strewn debris inclusive of smaller trees, fence posts, and branches. The damage was most concentrated near the center of the track at the intersection of Race Lane and Osterville-West Barnstable Road. Witnesses described a chaotic event, observing airborne fence posts and branches.

We would like to extend special thanks to the Barnstable Police Department who assisted in guiding our survey team through the areas of most significant damage.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories:

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph