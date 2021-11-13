Tornado Warnings for Vineyard, South Central Cape Cod

Tornado Warning

Tornado Warning

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

607 PM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…

South central Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 630 PM EST.

* At 607 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Oak Bluffs, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Mashpee around 620 PM EST.

Barnstable and Yarmouth around 625 PM EST.

Dennis around 630 PM EST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hyannis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

547 PM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 615 PM EST.

* At 547 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Aquinnah, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

West Tisbury around 605 PM EST.

Oak Bluffs and Tisbury around 610 PM EST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

545 PM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…

Southwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

Southeastern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 645 PM EST.

* At 545 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aquinnah,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include…

Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury,

Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee, West Tisbury,

Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.