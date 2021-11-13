Tornado Warnings for Vineyard, South Central Cape Cod

Tornado Warning
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
607 PM EST Sat Nov 13 2021
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Northeastern Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…
South central Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…
* Until 630 PM EST.
* At 607 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Oak Bluffs, moving northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near…
Mashpee around 620 PM EST.
Barnstable and Yarmouth around 625 PM EST.
Dennis around 630 PM EST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Hyannis.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
547 PM EST Sat Nov 13 2021
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…
* Until 615 PM EST.
* At 547 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Aquinnah, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near…
West Tisbury around 605 PM EST.
Oak Bluffs and Tisbury around 610 PM EST.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
545 PM EST Sat Nov 13 2021
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…
Southwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…
Southeastern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts…
* Until 645 PM EST.
* At 545 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aquinnah,
moving northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.
* Locations impacted include…
Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury,
Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee, West Tisbury,
Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.