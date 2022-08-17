Town of Barnstable announces 55+ Community Safety Day



HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable, Barnstable Police, and the five Fire Districts would like to invite YOU to participate in our first ever “55+ COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY on September 22 nd from 11 am 2 pm

What is 55+ Community Safety Day?

This event will bring fun, educational, and safety resources to our Communities ’older adults at the Barnstable Adult Community Center on September 22 nd at 11 2pm. Public safety and community partners will provide older residents the real world tools and information to keep them safe in their home, online and in their neighborhood.

Practice and understand fire safety in the home

Free wellness checks

Outdoor protection advice

Learn to spot and report internet and phone scams

Discover all the safety resources available to Barnstable residents.

Organization Info

The Town of Barnstable and its extensive public safety resources, including all five fire department, police department and council of aging, come together in one convenient location to provide 55+ residents the tools to s afely navigate all this special place offers.

LIVE DEMOS, Knowledge Tables and Refreshments!

Information on some Public Safety Demos, Vendors who are participating and FREE Food

WHERE & WHEN is 55+ Community Safety Day?

The location of “55+ COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY will be the Barnstable Adult Community Center at 825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis MA on Thursday Sept. 22nd from 11 AM to 2 PM.