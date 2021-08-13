Traffic alert: Brewster Brew Run is Saturday

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that on Saturday, the Brew Run will kick off at 4pm from Route 6A in front of the Brewster Inn & Chowder House. Several area roads will be impacted and traffic will be detoured around the race route. The course includes Route 6A, Lower Rd., Paines Creek Rd., Stony Brook Rd., Tubman Rd., Route 137, and Route 124. The road closures begin at 3:40 PM on Route 6A and sections will open and close as runners are in the area. Officers will be on hand to assist motorists, however, alternate routes are recommended.