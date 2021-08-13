BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that on Saturday, the Brew Run will kick off at 4pm from Route 6A in front of the Brewster Inn & Chowder House. Several area roads will be impacted and traffic will be detoured around the race route. The course includes Route 6A, Lower Rd., Paines Creek Rd., Stony Brook Rd., Tubman Rd., Route 137, and Route 124. The road closures begin at 3:40 PM on Route 6A and sections will open and close as runners are in the area. Officers will be on hand to assist motorists, however, alternate routes are recommended.
Traffic alert: Brewster Brew Run is Saturday
August 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in Massachusetts Begins Saturday
- CDC Urges COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy as Delta Surges
- Census: Massachusetts Grew Older, Less White, More Populous
- Extra COVID Vaccine OK’d For Those with Weak Immune Systems
- Park Rangers Discourage Feeding Wildlife After Child is Bit
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Installs Electric Charging Stations
- Lawmakers Consider Statewide Eviction Moratorium
- Registration Opens for Outer Cape Health Services’ Charity Golf Classic
- Expanded Dennis Senior Center Ready to Reopen
- Falmouth Plastic Water Ban Takes Effect Next Month
- Wellfleet Introduces Mask Mandate as Delta COVID Variant Spreads
- Biden Team is Seeking Ways to Address Rising Energy Prices
- Barnstable County Addressing Groundwater Chemicals