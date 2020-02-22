Traffic alert: Marathon and road race to cause traffic disruptions in Hyannis Sunday

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department wants all residents to be advised that the annual running of the Hyannis Marathon is this Sunday, February 23rd at 10:00 AM. There will also be a 10K Road Race on Sunday, February 23rd. The races start and end at the Hyannis Resort & Conference Center and will have an adverse impact on traffic throughout the morning. Motorists can expect long delays in the following areas:

Hyannis: The areas of Sea Street / Gosnold Street / Old Colony Road and Ocean Street.

Hyannisport: The intersection of Smith Street / Marstons Avenue and Scudder Avenue

Centerville: The areas of Craigville Beach Road / Main Street / Old Stage Road / Pine Street and Strawberry Hill Road

Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in these areas. Most intersections along the route will be closed for extended periods of time. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this event.