Traffic alert: Truck gets stuck under bike bridge on Nobska Road in Falmouthin Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report tht Nobska Road is closed, between Oyster Pond Road and Fay Road. A trash truck is stuck under the bikeway bridge. The bikeway in the Nobska Rd area has also been closed. Detour signs have been posted.
July 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
