Traffic alert: Truck gets stuck under bike bridge on Nobska Road in Falmouthin Falmouth

July 6, 2020

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report tht Nobska Road is closed, between Oyster Pond Road and Fay Road. A trash truck is stuck under the bikeway bridge. The bikeway in the Nobska Rd area has also been closed. Detour signs have been posted.

