HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM Monday westbound past Route 137 (Exit 84). At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

ORLEANS – Sometime after 4:30 PM another crash was reported on Route 6 westbound past Route 6A (Exit 89) in Orleans. Two people were injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Both crashes are under investigation by Mass State Police.