Traffic crash downs utility pole and knocks out power in Bourne

February 6, 2024

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Plymouth Lane is currently closed due to a traffic crash with utility pole down. The driver was evaluated by EMTs and transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The situation has knocked out power to 336 utility customers. Eversource crews are on location to make repairs.

