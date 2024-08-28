You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Traffic crash reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet

August 28, 2024

WELLFLEET – A traffic collision was reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet sometime before 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened by Old County Rd. An ambulance from Truro Fire responded to assist with patient care. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

