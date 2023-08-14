You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Traffic crash reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet

August 14, 2023

WELLFLEET – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet by Marconi Road about 5:15 PM Monday. Several people were evaluated by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were expected in the area. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

