WELLFLEET – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet by Marconi Road about 5:15 PM Monday. Several people were evaluated by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were expected in the area. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Traffic crash reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet
August 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Native Indicted in Fatal Crash
- Free School Meals Program Adopted by Massachusetts
- EPA Awards State $275,000 To Support Water Quality Monitoring
- Massachusetts Red Cross Responds to Hawaiian Wildfires
- Officials Urge Safety Amid Shark Uptick
- Scientists Document Over 700 Marine Animals In Aerial Survey of Marine Preserve
- Kamala Harris Visits Cape and Islands
- Mass. Sales Tax Holiday Set for Saturday And Sunday
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity’s Vet Build and Ride for Homes
- Sunday Journal – New Alzheimer’s Drugs with Cape Cod Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan
- Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy on Hold by Supreme Court
- Work Vessels Arrive for Vineyard Wind 1 Project
- Steamship Authority Borrowing Limit Increased by $50M