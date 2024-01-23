You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Mashpee

Traffic crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Mashpee

January 23, 2024

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A traffic crash snarled traffic on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee. The crash happened shortly before noon Tuesday by Bosun’s Marine. One driver may have suffered a medical condition before the crash and was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

