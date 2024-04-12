CHATHAM – A traffic crash snarled traffic in downtown Chatham for a time. The crash happened at Queen Anne Road and Main Street about noon Friday. At least two ambulances were called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash stalls traffic in Chatham
April 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
