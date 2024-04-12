You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash stalls traffic in Chatham

Traffic crash stalls traffic in Chatham

April 12, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CHATHAM – A traffic crash snarled traffic in downtown Chatham for a time. The crash happened at Queen Anne Road and Main Street about noon Friday. At least two ambulances were called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

