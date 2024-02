Two crashes kept area rescuers busy Friday evening:

HYANNIS – Two vehicles collided on Main Street at High School Road about 8:45 PM Friday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Several other people were treated and released at the scene.

DENNIS – A car struck a tree in Dennis about 11 PM Friday. The crash happened on Center Street near Searsville Road. Two people were treated and released. The vehicle suffered extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.