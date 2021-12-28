WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck the guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened in the median just past exit 65 (old 5). The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic slowdowns were likely until the scene was cleared.
Traffic slowdowns after vehicle hits guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable
December 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
