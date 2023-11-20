You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic stalled after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

Traffic stalled after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

November 20, 2023

HARWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 at the Route 124 (Exit 82) ramp sometime after 5 PM Monday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Evening computer traffic was blocked unruly the scene was clear. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

