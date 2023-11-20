HARWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 at the Route 124 (Exit 82) ramp sometime after 5 PM Monday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Evening computer traffic was blocked unruly the scene was clear. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Traffic stalled after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
November 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
