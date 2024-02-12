Traffic stop leads to arrest of New Bedford man for drug and weapon charges



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Detectives stopped a car for speeding Monday afternoon near the Bass River Bridge. During the stop, detectives observed signs of drug distribution and deployed a narcotics detection canine. K9 Gauge located a quantity of crack cocaine on the passenger, Jatee Burch, 20, of New Bedford. A spring assisted knife and a quantity of cash was also seized.

Burch was arrested and charged with Possession of Class B (crack cocaine) with Intent to Distribute and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Tuesday.

The driver of the car was cited for speeding.