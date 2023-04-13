You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Transformer explosion knocks out power to over 500 in Dennis

Transformer explosion knocks out power to over 500 in Dennis

April 12, 2023

DENNIS – A transformer explosion left more than 500 Eversource customers along Route 6A in Dennis in the dark. The incident happened around 9:30 PM Wednesday evening. The cause of the failure was not immediately clear. Line crews were working to restore service.

