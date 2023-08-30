Troopers locate and arrest man fleeing traffic stop at his nearby home



BOURNE – From Mass State Police: Around 2:00 AM Tuesday morning, Trooper Michael Brito, a recent graduate of the 88th Recruit Training Troop, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Justin Glavin. The two Troopers from the State Police Bourne-Barracks observed a vehicle make several marked lanes violations. Upon attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Route 28 southbound in Bourne in the area of Brigadoon Road, the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4, immediately reversed direction and fled at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 28. Pursuit conditions led to Troopers breaking off prior to the Bourne Rotary; where they continued to search for the vehicle while not in active pursuit..

A short time later fellow Troopers spotted the vehicle again on Route 6 eastbound and again tried to stop the vehicle, but the RAV4 again failed to stop and sped away. Assessment of pursuit conditions again led Troopers to break contact with the vehicle in the area of Quaker Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich.

Troopers Brito and Glavin made their way to the registered address of the RAV4 in East Sandwich. Upon arrival to the registered address, they observed the RAV4 and the male operator, Kyle Cochran, 25, of East Sandwich, who ran into the front door of the single-family residence. Troopers were able to place Cochran under arrest without further incident.

Cochran was scheduled for arraignment at Falmouth District Court on the following charges.