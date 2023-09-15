You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck burns up on Route 25 in Bourne

BOURNE – A truck was destroyed by fire in Bourne sometime after 5 PM Friday. The incident happened on Route 25 eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge. The driver escaped the vehicle uninjured. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area.

Bourne Police/CWN

