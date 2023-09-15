BOURNE – A truck was destroyed by fire in Bourne sometime after 5 PM Friday. The incident happened on Route 25 eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge. The driver escaped the vehicle uninjured. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area.
Truck burns up on Route 25 in Bourne
September 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
