SANDWICH – A truck reportedly crash into a tree in the median of Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 2:30 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound near Chase Road (Exit 63). The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Truck crashes into tree on Route 6 in Sandwich
October 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Employment for Migrants, Bridge Replacements and More with the Cape Cod Chamber
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau
- Joint Base Cape Cod Offering Section of Land for Affordable Housing
- Chamber of Commerce Announces Grant Program for Family Childcare Startups
- Eversource Expects Lower Natural Gas Costs This Winter
- Trauma-Informed Investigations Focus of Cape Law Enforcement
- Phase 2 of Bourne Bridge Maintenance Begins
- Healey Signs $1 Billion Tax Relief Bill
- State Awards Over $200,000 for Police Body Cameras on Cape Cod
- Orleans Sewer Crackdown Article Considered
- Fugitive Wanted in Brazil for Murder Captured on Martha’s Vineyard
- SouthCoast Wind Contract Cancellation Approved by State