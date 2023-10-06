You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck crashes into tree on Route 6 in Sandwich

Truck crashes into tree on Route 6 in Sandwich

October 6, 2023

SANDWICH – A truck reportedly crash into a tree in the median of Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 2:30 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound near Chase Road (Exit 63). The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

