FALMOUTH – A one ton truck caught fire on Nathsn Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Falmouth sometime after 7 AM. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and no injuries were reported. Traffic was slow in the area and residual delays were likely for a time.
Truck fire slows traffic on Route 151 in Falmouth
March 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
