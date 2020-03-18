You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck fire slows traffic on Route 151 in Falmouth

Truck fire slows traffic on Route 151 in Falmouth

March 18, 2020

FALMOUTH – A one ton truck caught fire on Nathsn Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Falmouth sometime after 7 AM. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and no injuries were reported. Traffic was slow in the area and residual delays were likely for a time.

