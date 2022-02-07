Truck goes over guardrail in Wareham

WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that on Monday at 11:20 AM, Wareham Fire Engine 1 (OIC Capt. C. Kelley) and C-2 (Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell), responded to Cranberry Highway for a motor vehicle accident.

At the scene firefighters found a GMC Sierra pick-up truck which had gone over a guardrail and was believed to be leaking gas. Firefighters secured hazards, and turned the incident over to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

There were no injuries and crews operated under the command of AC Haskell for about one hour.