Truck loses fuel tank causing large diesel spill in Brewster

July 30, 2020

BREWSTER – A pickup truck reportedly had its fuel tank let go. The result was approximately 35 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on sections of Route 6A, Route 137 and Underpass Road. Brewster Fire and DPW were working to mitigate the spill. State environmental officials were also advised of the situation. Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

