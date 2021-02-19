You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck snags wires on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Truck snags wires on Route 6 in Wellfleet

February 19, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A Coca Cola delivery truck snagged some wires along Route 6 in Wellfleet sometime after 2 PM Friday afternoon. The incident happened in front of the Laughing Lobster on Route 6 near the Marconi turnoff. No injuries were reported. Eversrouce was called to make sure the scene was safe. Further details were not immediately available.

