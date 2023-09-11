BOURNE – A box truck and car collided sending the box truck into a utility pole late Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near Cranberry Highway. No serious injuries were reported. Power was knocked out to about 150 Eversource customers. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Truck takes out utility pole leading to power outage in Bourne
September 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chris Evans Married on Cape, “Avengers” Co-Stars in Attendance
- Seven Regional Tribes Receive EPA Grants For Climate Mitigation Planning
- Woods Hole Terminal Upgrades Facing Challenges
- Guilty Plea on 2nd Degree Murder in Falmouth
- Over $250,000 Raised At Seaside Le Mans Event
- Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work Scheduled
- Hyannis Sewer Expansion to Affect Route 28 Traffic
- Falmouth Organization Receiving Part of Mass Save Grant
- Love Live Local Gives Summer Review
- Memorial Ceremonies To Be Held On Monday Honoring Victims Of 9/11
- Sunday Journal – Food Security, SNAP, and Free School Meals for Barnstable County
- Sunday Journal – Cape Playhouse New Artistic Director Eric Rosen
- Sunday Journal – Broadband Aid with the FCC