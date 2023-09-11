You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck takes out utility pole leading to power outage in Bourne

Truck takes out utility pole leading to power outage in Bourne

September 11, 2023


BOURNE – A box truck and car collided sending the box truck into a utility pole late Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near Cranberry Highway. No serious injuries were reported. Power was knocked out to about 150 Eversource customers. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 