Truck vs pole closes Queen Anne Road in Harwich

HARWICH – A truck struck a utility pole on Queen Anne Road in Harwich about noon Friday. The crash happened by Northwind Lane. The driver was not injured. Traffic already heavy due to a paving project ground to a halt. The broken pole is in front of 21 Queen Anne Road. Harwich Police are advising residents if you live on the other side of the broken pole you need to access your residence from the Pleasant Lake Avenue side. You must clearly tell the civilian flaggers working with the paving contractor where you live and that you need to access your house.