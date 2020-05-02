Truro firefighters respond to propane leak after tank ruptures



TRURO – Truro firefighters responded to a residence in the 100 block of Shore Road (Route 6A) early Saturday afternoon for a reported propane leak. Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins tells Cape Wide News a tank was being filled at a residence when it ruptured. With the help of a Provincetown engine a hose line was run from a hydrant to the scene. That allowed firefighters to spray water on the tank to minimize the fumes and reduce the potential for an explosion. The residence was evacuated and because of hoses in the roadway, Shore Road was closed in the immediate vicinity of the incident. Once the gas leak is mitigated, the residence will be checked to make sure no product leaked into the basement.

Photo and video by Tim Caldwell/CWN

Shore Rd Truro, MA gas leak 5/02/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.