Truro Police announce promotions, introduce new officer



TRURO – Recently, several members of the Truro Police Department were promoted to new positions, and Truro’s newest officer, Patrick Belliveau was appointed to the department.

Officer Belliveau joined the Truro Police Department after serving for seven years with the UMass Memorial Hospital Police Department in Worcester. He began the department’s field training program and will work alongside experienced Truro officers as he transitions to his new position. Welcome Officer Belliveau!

The department members recognized for their recent promotions were:

Deputy Chief Thomas Powers

Lieutenant Steven Raneo

Sergeant Gordon Gibbons

Sergeant Michael Bourgeois

Sergeant Troy Henderson

Detective/Master Patrol Officer Christopher Dickey

Master Patrol Officer Anthony Camilo