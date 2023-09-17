You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truro Police announce promotions, introduce new officer

September 17, 2023


TRURO – Recently, several members of the Truro Police Department were promoted to new positions, and Truro’s newest officer, Patrick Belliveau was appointed to the department.
Officer Belliveau joined the Truro Police Department after serving for seven years with the UMass Memorial Hospital Police Department in Worcester. He began the department’s field training program and will work alongside experienced Truro officers as he transitions to his new position. Welcome Officer Belliveau!

The department members recognized for their recent promotions were:
Deputy Chief Thomas Powers
Lieutenant Steven Raneo
Sergeant Gordon Gibbons
Sergeant Michael Bourgeois
Sergeant Troy Henderson
Detective/Master Patrol Officer Christopher Dickey
Master Patrol Officer Anthony Camilo

