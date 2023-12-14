Two Arrested in Plymouth Home Invasion

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that At approximately 9 AM on December 13, 2023, Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Summer Street for a home invasion.

Upon arrival, Officers encountered an injured victim who had been “Pistol Whipped,” along with another occupant. The suspects had left the area prior to Police arrival.

Medical Treatment was given, and an investigation commenced.

A male and a female had approached the residence, smashed the ring camera, forcefully made their way inside, were armed with a handgun, and assaulted persons inside.

A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was given for the suspect vehicle. An Officer working a detail noticed the vehicle pull into a housing development in West Plymouth. Once Officers responded one suspect had fled, but the second was found in an apartment.



Marianne Sullivan, 47, from Plymouth (left) was arrested for home invasion, 2 counts of A&B with a dangerous weapon (including a handgun), assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

Later on, John Santiago, 24, of Plymouth (right) turned himself in at Police Headquarters. He was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, 2 counts of A&B with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

Our Detective Division is still investigating this matter and have executed Search Warrants with more to come.

It appears that this was a targeted crime as the victims and suspects knew each other.

As always, suspects are innocent until proven guilty.