HYANNIS – Two cars collided at South Street and Lewis Bay Road shortly after 2:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported. The crash also damaged a utility pole. That prompted the closure of South Street from School Street to Lewis Bay Road while utility crews repaired the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two cars collide and damage utility pole in Hyannis
March 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
