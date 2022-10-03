Two convicted and sentenced to prison for drug charges in Nantucket

NANTUCKET – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywod (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.

The indictments stemmed from a 2019 narcotics investigation into Vincent Grant and Netria Haywood, based on information that they were distributing cocaine on Nantucket. In October of 2019, detectives of the Nantucket Police Department executed a search warrant at Grant and Haywood’s residence on Nantucket. Grant and Haywood were found at the house at the time of the execution. Upon searching the defendants’ shared bedroom, detectives located over 350 grams of cocaine; assorted items used in the distribution of cocaine, including scales and cutting agents; and over $26,000 in cash.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Max Mitrokostas and investigated by the Nantucket Police Department.