Video report: Two crashes within an hour keep Harwich rescuers busy Monday morning



HARWICH – Harwich Fire and Police were out straight Monday morning with two vehicles crashes happening within one hour. The first happened when a man reportedly suffered a medical condition behind the wheel of his Toyota Tacoma pick-up and hit a pole on Bank Street. His female passenger was not injured. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.



The second crash happened at the intersection of Chatham Road and Lovers Lane between a Audi sedan and a Honda Ridgeline pickup sending the Honda into a tree. One person at this crash taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are handling the investigations into both crashes.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha073123 Two crashes within an hour in Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.