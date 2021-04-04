BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne around 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened in the 200 block of Head of the Bay Road. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs. Eversource was called to check the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two evaluated after car hits pole in Bourne
April 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
