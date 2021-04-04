You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after car hits pole in Bourne

Two evaluated after car hits pole in Bourne

April 4, 2021

BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne around 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened in the 200 block of Head of the Bay Road. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs. Eversource was called to check the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 