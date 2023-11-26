You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after crash on Main Street in Barnstable

Two evaluated after crash on Main Street in Barnstable

November 26, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree or pole in the 2300 block of Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable just after 9 AM Sunday. Two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was rerouted around the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 