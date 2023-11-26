BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree or pole in the 2300 block of Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable just after 9 AM Sunday. Two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was rerouted around the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two evaluated after crash on Main Street in Barnstable
November 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
