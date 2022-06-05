BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided leaving one of them in its side in Brewster. The crash happened about 6:45 PM on Long Pond Road at Old Long Pond Road. Firefighters assisted the driver of the overturned vehicle from the car. No serious injuries were reported. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two evaluated after rollover crash in Brewster
June 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
