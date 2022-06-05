You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after rollover crash in Brewster

Two evaluated after rollover crash in Brewster

June 5, 2022

BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided leaving one of them in its side in Brewster. The crash happened about 6:45 PM on Long Pond Road at Old Long Pond Road. Firefighters assisted the driver of the overturned vehicle from the car. No serious injuries were reported. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 