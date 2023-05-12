Two face drug charges after bust on Marthas Vineyard

TISBURY – On Friday, May 12, 2023, Detectives from the Tisbury & Oak Bluffs Police observed what was suspected to be a drug transaction taking place in the downtown VH area near the Steamship Authority.

Following an investigation, investigators located approximately 100+ grams of pressed fentanyl pills.

Jordan Creech of Mattapan, MA and Christine Kurth of Tisbury, MA were placed under arrest as a result of this investigation.

Both subjects were charged with the following:

MGL 94C/32E: Trafficking Fentanyl 10+ grams

MGL 94C/40: Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.