You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two face drug charges after bust on Marthas Vineyard

Two face drug charges after bust on Marthas Vineyard

May 12, 2023

Tisbury/Oak Bluffs Police/CWN

TISBURY – On Friday, May 12, 2023, Detectives from the Tisbury & Oak Bluffs Police observed what was suspected to be a drug transaction taking place in the downtown VH area near the Steamship Authority.
Following an investigation, investigators located approximately 100+ grams of pressed fentanyl pills.

Jordan Creech of Mattapan, MA and Christine Kurth of Tisbury, MA were placed under arrest as a result of this investigation.

Both subjects were charged with the following:
MGL 94C/32E: Trafficking Fentanyl 10+ grams
MGL 94C/40: Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 