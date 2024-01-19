You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two face drug charges after search warrant executed in Edgartown

January 19, 2024


EDGARTOWN – On Wednesday, January, 17, 2024, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 13th Street North in the Town of Edgartown. The search warrant was applied for by an Edgartown Police Detective who is assigned to the task force related to an ongoing drug investigation.

The search of the residence yielded approximately 25 grams of suspected cocaine, and approximately $7600.00 in cash believed to be from drug sales.

As a result, two arrests were made:
Ryan Camacho, 22, of, Edgartown (left), was arrested for:
1. Trafficking in Cocaine (18-36 grams)
Bailey Francis, 23, of Oak Bluffs (right), was arrested for:
1. Trafficking in Cocaine (18-36 grams)

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

