Two face drug charges in Hyannis as part of 2023 Safer Community Initiative

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Department has partnered with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and Detective Unit, as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Task Force, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, in an effort to combat drug trafficking and violent crimes in the Cape Cod Community. On September 7, 2023 36 year old Nilton Maia of New Bedford was arrested, charged, and arraigned for trafficking Cocaine related to his arrest where he was in possession of just over ½ a Kilo of Cocaine. Maia was released on $50,000 cash bail after his arraignment. While out on bail Maia was once again identified as a source of supply of narcotics in the East End of Main Street Hyannis by the Barnstable Police Community Impact Unit and Detective Unit. On November 2, 2023 while conducting a narcotics investigation in the East End of Main Street Hyannis investigators encountered Maia after observing him operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. As a result, Maia was taken into custody. After further investigation, with the assistance of Barnstable Police K-9 Vonnie, it was discovered that Maia was in possession of 18 grams of Crack Cocaine, 40 Fentanyl (Fake M30) pills, 30 Xanax Bars, and a large amount of US currency. Maia was transported and booked at the Barnstable Police Department where he was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Possession of a Class A (Fentanyl), Class B (Cocaine), and Class E (Alpazolam) substances with intent to distribute. Maia was held on $15,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday November 3, 2023.

Over the last several months 42 year old Edgardo Ortiz was also identified by the above mentioned units as a source of supply of narcotics to the East End of Main Street Hyannis. On October 30, 2023 members of the Barnstable Police Community Impact Unit and Patrol Force conducted a motor vehicle stop on 42 year old Edgardo Ortiz of Hyannis, for operating on a suspended license. Ortiz was taken into custody on the motor vehicle charges, however it was discovered he had over 100 grams of Cocaine and 18 grams of Fentanyl in his possession at the time of his arrest. Ortiz was arraigned on the above charges on October 31, 2023 at Barnstable District Court where he was ordered held on dangerousness and his bail was revoked on a previous case.

Maia and Ortiz are just two of many individuals that have been identified by the above units and agencies as sources of illicit narcotics being sold in the Cape Cod Community. It is the goal of the 2023 Safer Communities Initiative to identify, investigate, and dismantle the networks of individuals that continue try and further their drug trafficking endeavors on Cape Cod.